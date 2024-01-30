Sensex (    %)
                        
Jaiprakash Associates Q3 results: Net loss widens to Rs 476 crore

Total income declined to Rs 1,558.58 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 1,933.11 crore in the corresponding period of previous year, according to regulatory filling

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

Jaiprakash Associates is into construction, cement, real estate and hospitality businesses, among others

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Jaiprakash Associates on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 476.12 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year.
Its net loss stood at Rs 314.51 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income declined to Rs 1,558.58 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 1,933.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
Jaiprakash Associates is into construction, cement, real estate and hospitality businesses, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jaiprakash Associates Real Estate Realty Q3 results

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

