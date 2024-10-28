JBM Auto Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 11.45% to Rs 49.15 cr

Business Standard
Net sales, including other operating income for the second quarter stood at Rs 1,285.98 crore compared to Rs 1,231 crore in Q2FY24, a year-on-year increase of 4.47 per cent

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Automotive and EV firm JBM Auto Ltd on Monday reported an 11.45 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 49.15 crore in the September quarter over the same quarter last year.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 44.10 crore in the July-September period of FY 24.

Net sales, including other operating income for the second quarter stood at Rs 1,285.98 crore compared to Rs 1,231 crore in Q2FY24, a year-on-year increase of 4.47 per cent, the company said.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased by 18.54 per cent at Rs 174.81 crore for the September quarter against Rs 147.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of Fy 24, JBM Auto said.

 

The company said it delivered the highest ever Q2 sale in OEM business, adding that it also saw strong order book in OEM division and tool room division which will contribute in continuing the impetus growth of the company in FY25.

