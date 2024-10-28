Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / E-commerce major Flipkart narrows loss to Rs 4,248 crore in FY24

E-commerce major Flipkart narrows loss to Rs 4,248 crore in FY24

The company's expenses on purchase of stock in trade increased by about 24 per cent to Rs 74,271.2 crore in FY 2024 from Rs 59,816.6 crore in FY 2023

Flipkart

The consolidated revenue of the Walmart Group firm increased by about 26 per cent. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce major Flipkart has reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 4,248.3 crore in 2023-24 helped by increase in its revenue, according to a regulatory filing report shared by Tofler on Monday.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,897 crore in the financial year (FY) 2022-23.

The company's expenses on purchase of stock in trade increased by about 24 per cent to Rs 74,271.2 crore in FY 2024 from Rs 59,816.6 crore in FY 2023.

According to the Tofler report, Flipkart's return on equity dropped to the lowest level in the last five years to negative 49.6 per cent. The return on capital employed for the company was also the lowest at negative 54.09 per cent in the last five fiscal years.

 

The consolidated revenue of the Walmart Group firm increased by about 26 per cent to Rs 70,541.90 crore in FY 2024 from Rs 55,823.9 crore in FY 2023.

An email query sent to Flipkart elicited no immediate reply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hari Kumar G, vice president and head of grocery, Flipkart.

Exploring the opportunity of quick-commerce: Flipkart V-P Hari Kumar

Premiumamazon, flipkart

E-commerce majors Amazon, Flipkart flouted antitrust laws: CCI probe

Cyient

Engineering services company Cyient acquires 27.3% stake in Azimuth AI

Amazon

Amazon signs initial pact with HPCL for adoption of low carbon fuels

Indian Oil

IOCL reports Q2 net loss of Rs 169 crore as refining, marketing margins dip

Topics : Flipkart revenues Flipkart E-commerce sellers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon