Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Flipkart marketplace arm revenue grows 21%, losses reduce by 41% in FY24

Flipkart marketplace arm revenue grows 21%, losses reduce by 41% in FY24

In FY24, Flipkart Internet generated nearly Rs 5,000 crore from advertising, up from Rs 3,324.7 crore in the previous year

Flipkart

Flipkart(Photo: Shutterstock)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, reported a 21 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) growth in its revenue to Rs 17,907.3 crore in FY24.
 
The platform’s losses declined 41 per cent to Rs 2,358 crore, according to regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.
 
Flipkart operates its India business through multiple entities. Flipkart Internet generates revenue through advertising, seller commissions, and value-added services.
 
In FY24, Flipkart Internet generated nearly Rs 5,000 crore from advertising, up from Rs 3,324.7 crore in the previous year. 
 
The entity recorded Rs 3,734.2 crore as marketplace fee income for FY24 compared to Rs 3,713.2 crore in the previous year. Income from collection services increased to Rs 1,225.8 crore from Rs 1,114.3 crore in the previous year.
 
 
The employee benefits cost for the firm was Rs 5,177 crore, up from Rs 4,482 crore in the previous financial year. In FY24, the firm incurred a logistics services cost of Rs 6,230.6 crore. It earned Rs 1,491.5 crore in collection charges while generating revenue of Rs 6,966.4 crore from providing logistics services to sellers. 

Also Read

Flipkart

E-commerce major Flipkart narrows loss to Rs 4,248 crore in FY24

youtube

YouTube Shopping expands in India, collaborates with Flipkart and Myntra

Amazon India Delivery Associates at all-women DS Champhai - ready to go out for delivery

Women bring home the sales, delivering festival wins for e-commerce firms

Bigbasket, Urban company

BigBasket, Urban Company lead in fair pay; most platforms fall short

Flipkart

Karnataka HC halts CCI probe against Flipkart, Amazon over procedural error

Topics : Flipkart Flipkart deal Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon