Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Jindal Steel posts drop in Q1 profit on higher expenses, fall in prices

However, the export duty resulted in a 55% fall in India's steel exports in fiscal 2023, the company said

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Jindal Steel and Power reported a 15% drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by the rise in expenses and fall in steel prices.
 
The New Delhi-based company's consolidated profit after tax fell to 16.92 billion rupees ($204.31 million) in the three months ended June 30 from 19.90 billion rupees a year earlier.
 
While domestic demand has been rising for Indian metals companies, subdued demand from top consumer China remained a drag on prices, analysts said.
 
Jindal Steel, which has an annual crude steel production capacity of 9.6 million metric tons per annum, said overall sales grew 6% year-on-year. The share of exports stood at 10%.
 
India's steel industry, grappling with a slump in prices, was further hit when an export tax on certain steel intermediaries in May last year. The tax was withdrawn later in November.
 
However, the export duty resulted in a 55% fall in India's steel exports in fiscal 2023, the company said.
 

Also Read

India steel imports from Russia rise to eight-year high in April-Jan: Data

Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia

Graves a barrier for Jindal's $2 billion South African iron-ore mine

Around 40 MT new steel capacity to be commissioned by FY26: Assocham

Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024, says Jindal Stainless MD

BEML posts smaller Q1 loss as expenses fall, govt spending increases

Dredging Corporation returns to black; posts Rs 15 cr net profit in Q1

GVK Power & lnfrastructure Q1 profit at Rs 275 cr due to lower expenses

Kalpataru Projects International profit rises over 28% to Rs 113 cr in Q1

Apollo Hospitals Q1 results: Net profit declines 47% to Rs 167 crore

Gross revenue dropped 1.5% to 145.39 billion rupees, down for the fourth straight quarter, while total expenses rose nearly 3%.
As part of plans to reduce reliance on third-party suppliers, Jindal Steel said it has secured three new non-coking coal mines in FY 2022-23, which will likely commence operations in FY 2023-24.
 
It further said domestic demand for steel is expected to witness an annual expansion of 8-9 MT in the next two financial years.
Bigger rivals, JSW Steel's first-quarter profit nearly tripled on higher sales, while Tata Steel posted a 92% slump in profit, hurt by the lower prices of alloy and expenses related to a pension scheme in Britain.
 
Shares of Jindal Steel closed 3.23% higher at 698.20 rupees ahead of the results.
 
($1 = 82.8170 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
Topics : Jindal Steel Q1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoJailer Box Office Collection Day 1Stock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftLatest News Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon