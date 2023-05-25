Around 40 MT new steel capacity to be commissioned by FY26: Assocham

Around 40 million tonne (MT) of new steel-making capacity will be commissioned by 2025-26, an industry executive said on Thursday.

Vinod Nowal -- the Chairman of Assocham's National Council on Iron and Steel -- made the remarks at India Steel Summit in the national capital.

Domestic steel production capacity is expected to touch 300 MT and crude steel production is likely to reach 255 MT by FY31, he said.

Nowal, who is also the chairman of JSW Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd, said, "Fresh steel capacities of accumulating to 35-40 MT per annum are lined up for commissioning by FY26".

As per the industry body Indian Steel Association (ISA), India's total installed steel-making capacity was 154 MT as of March 2023.

Another 40 MT capacity addition by FY26 will scale it up to 194 MT.

Also Read INOX invests in Tata Steel's Dhenkanal plant to set up air separation units FIH-certified Rourkela hockey stadium is world's largest: Odisha Govt More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister Jharkhand Assembly adjourned twice on ruckus over new employment policy Tata Motors to operationalise Ford's Sanand unit in Gujarat in 12-18 months Global DRAM chip demand expected to overtake supply by June: Report Investments in green energy now 70% higher than in fossil fuels: IEA Allocate satellite spectrum administratively to help space industry: ISpA Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain elected as new chairman of IAMAI till 2025 Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories