JK Paper Q1 results: Net profit declines 55% to Rs 140.79 cr as prices fall

JK Paper Ltd on Wednesday reported a 55 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 140.79 cr in the June 2024 quarter, hit by a fall in market prices coupled with a surge in wood cost.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 312.56 cr in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, JK Paper said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,804.47 cr against Rs 1,663.97 cr in the year-ago period, it added.

During the quarter, total expenses were higher at Rs 1,549.21 cr compared to Rs 1,238.34 cr in the year-ago period.