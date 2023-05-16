close

JK Paper Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 64.7% to Rs 280 crore

The company's consolidated total income rises by 29.22 per cent to Rs 1,760 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 1,362 crore in the year-ago period

Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
JK Paper Ltd, on Tuesday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 280 crore for the March quarter. This is 64.7 per cent rise from Rs 170 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s consolidated total income rises by 29.22 per cent to Rs 1,760 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 1,362 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, JK Paper said, “The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 4/- per Equity Share of Rs 10/- each for the financial year ended 31 March, 2023.”
The said dividend if declared by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be credited/dispatched within four weeks of the conclusion of said AGM.

Higher sales realisation over the corresponding quarter led to better performance despite increased input costs and reduced selling price in certain products.

First Published: May 16 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

