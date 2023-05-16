JK Paper Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 64.7% to Rs 280 crore

JK Paper Ltd, on Tuesday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 280 crore for the March quarter. This is 64.7 per cent rise from Rs 170 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s consolidated total income rises by 29.22 per cent to Rs 1,760 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 1,362 crore in the year-ago period.
In a regulatory filing, JK Paper said, “The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 4/- per Equity Share of Rs 10/- each for the financial year ended 31 March, 2023.”
The said dividend if declared by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be credited/dispatched within four weeks of the conclusion of said AGM.
Higher sales realisation over the corresponding quarter led to better performance despite increased input costs and reduced selling price in certain products.
Also Read
From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today
Paper stocks log historic gains in 2022, will the trend continue in 2023?
Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting
Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing
Karnataka elections 2023: Here is how the results tally looks at 9:30 am
Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%
Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 profit slump 24% as supplements faced headwinds
TV Today Network Q4 results: Net profit falls 83.6% to Rs 5.85 crore
Max Healthcare Institute's PAT soars 86% to Rs 320 crore in Jan-Mar quarter
Coromandel International posts Q4 consolidated net at Rs 246.44 crore
JK Paper
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y