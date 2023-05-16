close

Max Healthcare Institute's PAT soars 86% to Rs 320 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Max Healthcare Institute said its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 86% to Rs 320 crore in March quarter 2022-23 on account of improvement in operating metrics in hospitals and reduction in finance costs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Health, healthcare

Photo: unsplash.com

Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
Max Healthcare Institute on Tuesday said its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 86 per cent to Rs 320 crore in March quarter 2022-23 on account of improvement in operating metrics in hospitals and reduction in finance costs.

The healthcare provider had reported a PAT of Rs 172 crore for January-March 2021-22.

Net revenue increased to Rs 1,551 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 1,224 crore in the year-ago period, Max Healthcare said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, it posted a PAT of Rs 1,328 crore as compared with Rs 752 crore in 2021-22.

Net revenue rose to Rs 5,902 crore in FY23 as compared with Rs 4,981 crore in 2021-22.

Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said the company is actively but prudently evaluating inorganic growth opportunities.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Shares of the company ended 2.49 per cent down at Rs 506.90 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Max Healthcare Q4 Results

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

