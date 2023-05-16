close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Coromandel International posts Q4 consolidated net at Rs 246.44 crore

Agriculture solutions provider Coromandel International has reported consolidated net profit at Rs 246.44 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the company said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Chennai
Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Agriculture solutions provider Coromandel International has reported consolidated net profit at Rs 246.44 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the company said on Tuesday.

The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 289.79 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the consolidated net profit surged to Rs 2,012.93 crore from Rs 1,528.46 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total income during the January-March 2023 quarter on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 5,522.68 crore as against Rs 4,303.60 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the consolidated total income went up to Rs 29,799.03 crore from Rs 19,255.12 crore registered a year ago.

The Board of Directors had approved the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.

Also Read

Fifa World Cup: Koulibaly sends Senegal to Round of 16, Dutch through too

Fifa World Cup Day 6: Ecuador, US impress in draws; Senegal, Iran in wins

Fifa WC, ENG vs SEN Highlights: All-round England into QF, beat Senegal 3-0

Soaring prices could trigger up to 17% upside in these 5 fertiliser stocks

Coromandel International logs Q3 standalone profit after tax at Rs 539 cr

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII

NSE net profit rises 31% YoY to Rs 2,067 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

IIFCL's net profit doubles to highest ever of Rs 1,076 crore in FY23

Suryoday SFB posts Q4 net profit of Rs 40 cr vs year-ago loss of Rs 48 cr

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year 2022-23.

Commenting on the financial performance, company executive vice-chairman Arun Alagappan said, "during the financial year, Coromandel delivered a robust performance, registering strong growth in turnover and profitability with its diversified portfolio of nutrients, crop protection, bio products and retail business."

"During the year, Coromandel strengthened its backward integration capabilities in the nutrient's business by acquiring a 45 per cent shareholding in the rock phosphate mining company in Senegal. Major capital expenditure projects like sulphuric acid plant and desalination plant are progressing well," he said in a statement.

Nutrient and allied business posted revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 at Rs 4,881 crore as against Rs 3,683 crore recorded in the same period of previous year.

Revenue for the year ending March 31, 2023 from nutrient and allied business grew to Rs 27,162 crore as against Rs 16,714 crore recorded last financial year.

Revenue from the crop protection business during the quarter under review grew to Rs 610 crore from Rs 547 crore recorded in the same quarter of previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the revenue from crop protection segment went up to Rs 2,617 crore from Rs 2,488 crore recorded in the same period of last fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coromandel International Q4 Results

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Coromandel International posts Q4 consolidated net at Rs 246.44 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Tube Investments of India records over 100% jump in Q4 consolidated net

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Kia to build new electric vehicle plant in Mexico, likely to invest $1 bn

Image
2 min read

Infra lender NaBFID to sanction loan worth Rs 1 trillion this fiscal

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

Infosys, bp deepen relationship to transform digital application landscape

The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

'Factually baseless': Sebi to SC on probing Adani firms since 2016

Adani
4 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Tube Investments Q4 results: Net profit rises 74% to Rs 312 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore

Berger Paints
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon