Karnataka elections 2023: Here is how the results tally looks at 9:30 am

|Party
|Seats
|Indian National Congress
|114
|Bharataiya Janata Party
|80
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|26
|Others
|4
- Basavraj Bommai (BJP) from Shiggaon - Leading
- Vijayendra Yeddyurappa (BJP) from Shikarupura- Leading
- Preetham Gowda (BJP) from Hassan- Trailing
- Jagadish Shettar (INC) from Hubli- Trailing
- DK Shivaumar (INC) from Kanakapura- Leading
- Siddaramaiah (INC) from Varuna- Leading
- Priyan Kharge (INC) from Chittapur- Leading
- UT Khader Fareed (INC) from Mangalore- Leading
- HD Kumaraswamy (JD(S))- Trailing
- Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JD(S)) from Ramanagaram- Leading
Karnataka elections 2023: How many seats does a party need to form government in the state?
In order to come to power in Karnataka, a party or a coalition needs to win 113 seats. The total seats in the state are 224.
In the 2018 elections, BJP won 104 seats, and Congress won 79 seats. JD(S) secured 37 seats.
Also Read
Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day
High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm
Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls
Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy
Karnataka elections 2023: Key contests to play deciding factor for Assembly
Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day
Karnataka Results LIVE: Cong leads in 82 seats, BJP in 52, shows ECI data
May 13: The JD(S) steps into the future
BJP confident of winning, Cong says results will open Delhi's door in 2024
The government was formed by a coalition of Congress and JD(S), with HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. However, later BJP formed the government and toppled the coalition. BS Yediyurappa was made the CM of the state. In 2021, however, Basavraj Bommai replaced Yediyurappa to lead the state.