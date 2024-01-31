Sensex (    %)
                        
Jubilant Foodworks Q3 results: Profit falls to Rs 65 crore on muted demand

Jubilant's consolidated net profit fell to 657.1 million rupees ($7.9 million) from 803.6 million rupees a year earlier, missing analysts' average expectation of 902.6 million rupees, per LSEG data

Reuters BENGALURU
Jan 31 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Domino's Pizza's Indian franchisee Jubilant Foodworks reported a surprise drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by muted demand and growing competition from smaller pizza makers.
Jubilant's consolidated net profit fell to 657.1 million rupees ($7.9 million) from 803.6 million rupees a year earlier, missing analysts' average expectation of 902.6 million rupees, per LSEG data.
First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

