Jupiter Wagons Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 40% to Rs 89 crore

The company's income during the April-June period increased to Rs 902.19 crore, over Rs 755.41 crore in the year-ago period, Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) said in a statement

Representative Image: Indian Wagon (Wikimedia commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Leading manufacturer of railway wagons, wagon components and castings Jupiter Wagons Ltd on Friday posted a 40.3 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 89.23 crore for the June quarter.
The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 63.60 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's income during the April-June period increased to Rs 902.19 crore, over Rs 755.41 crore in the year-ago period, Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) said in a statement.
"We are excited to report outstanding results for Q1FY25... Despite challenges from the general elections and peak summer, we maintained a strong consolidated EBITDA margin of 15.5 per cent.
Our wagon business remains crucial, contributing 80 per cent of revenue. We are actively diversifying into sectors such as railway components, commercial vehicles, brake discs, brake systems and containers," it said.
JWL is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers, and products such as couplers, draft gears, and bogies.

Topics : Jupiter Rail wagon procurement Q1 results corporate earnings

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

