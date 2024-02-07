Kalpataru Projects Q3 results: Profit rises over 32% to Rs 144 crore

The order book at Rs 51,753 crores as on December 31, 2023, an increase of 25 per cent YoY (Year on Year)

Engineering major Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) on Wednesday reported over 32 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 144 crore in December quarter compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its profit stood at Rs 109 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income increased to Rs 4,910 crore in the December quarter from Rs 4,006 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board in its meeting on Wednesday, approved the proposal for issuance of secured/unsecured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs 300 crores by the company in one or more tranches.

The company said in a separate statement that it received new orders of Rs 380 crores in Q4 FY24 till date and YTD (Year to Date) FY24 order inflows stand at Rs 18,065 crores.

The order book at Rs 51,753 crores as on December 31, 2023, an increase of 25 per cent YoY (Year on Year).

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL said,"KPIL has delivered another quarter of strong performance driven by robust project execution and record order book."



The last few quarters are one of our best quarters in terms of business development, he said.

With order wins and L1 of nearly Rs 24,000 crores, the company closed last quarter with an all-time high order book of Rs 51,753 crores, he informed.

"We have made notable strides by securing large size EPC projects in the T&D, B&F and Urban Infra business. These project places us favourably to take advantage of the huge infra development push happening in India and overseas market," he said.

Our robust order book, established capabilities and healthy tender pipeline, gives us confidence to deliver profitable growth in the coming quarters and achieve our vision for 2025, he stated.

The KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 73 countries.