Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nestle India Q4 net profit rises 16% to Rs 994 cr on strong urban demand

Profit before exceptional items and tax grew to Rs 994 crore ($119.81 million) for the three months ended Dec 31 from Rs 859 crores a year earlier

Nestle India set to replace Indiabulls Housing in Nifty next month

Nestle also declared an interim dividend of 7 rupees per shares

Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nestle India reported a nearly 16 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit before a one-time charge on steady urban demand for its products including its Nescafe range of coffees and KitKat chocolates.
Profit before exceptional items and tax grew to Rs 994 crore ($119.81 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 859 crores a year earlier.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company recorded a one-time charge of Rs 107 crore during the period, it said.
Shares of Nestle India, which is known for products such as Maggi instant noodles and Milkmaid condensed milk, rose 2 per cent after its results. They jumped more than 18 per cent in the fourth quarter, outperforming a 10 per cent rise in the Nifty FMCG Index.
Urban consumers with higher disposable incomes bought more packaged goods during the quarter despite the rising prices of essentials such as vegetables, pulses and spices.
This helped the company report an 8.1 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 4,600 crore, while cost of materials consumed, which includes raw materials such as palm oil, coffee beans, spices and sugar, eased 1.4 per cent to Rs 1,976 crore.
"Our beverages business witnessed a double-digit growth and Nescafe gained significant market share," Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said in a statement.
Parent and Swiss chocolatier Nestle SA is due to report quarterly results on Feb. 22.
Nestle India's rival Hindustan Unilever missed quarterly profit expectations, while Britannia Industries reported a fall in profit, both on account of subdued rural demand and elevated competition.
However, Marico reported better-than-expected profit on declining raw material costs.
Nestle also declared an interim dividend of 7 rupees per shares.

Also Read

Nestle to sell 40 gm Maggi packets for Rs 10 to expand market share

Nestle rallies 6% to fresh high; sets Jan 5 as record date for stock split

Nestle India turnover crosses Rs 5,000 crore in a quarter in a first

Nestle India Q3CY23 result: Profit up 37%; firm announces 1:10 stock split

Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG in overbought zone: Avoid fresh long positions

EIH Q3 results: Net profit up 54.6% to Rs 229.9 crore, income up 27.6%

P&G Health Q2 results: Net profit dips 6% to Rs 72 cr, income at Rs 315 cr

NLC India Q3 results: Profit at Rs 254 cr, income declines to Rs 3,249 cr

Akzo Nobel India Q3 results: Net profit rises 16.8% to Rs 114 crore

Berger Paints Q3 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 300 cr, revenue up 7%

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nestle India Q4 Results KitKat FMCG Nestle India nestle products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon