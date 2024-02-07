Nestle India Q4 net profit rises 16% to Rs 994 cr on strong urban demand

Nestle also declared an interim dividend of 7 rupees per shares

Nestle India reported a nearly 16 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit before a one-time charge on steady urban demand for its products including its Nescafe range of coffees and KitKat chocolates.

Profit before exceptional items and tax grew to Rs 994 crore ($119.81 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 859 crores a year earlier.

The company recorded a one-time charge of Rs 107 crore during the period, it said.

Shares of Nestle India, which is known for products such as Maggi instant noodles and Milkmaid condensed milk, rose 2 per cent after its results. They jumped more than 18 per cent in the fourth quarter, outperforming a 10 per cent rise in the Nifty FMCG Index.

Urban consumers with higher disposable incomes bought more packaged goods during the quarter despite the rising prices of essentials such as vegetables, pulses and spices.

This helped the company report an 8.1 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 4,600 crore, while cost of materials consumed, which includes raw materials such as palm oil, coffee beans, spices and sugar, eased 1.4 per cent to Rs 1,976 crore.

"Our beverages business witnessed a double-digit growth and Nescafe gained significant market share," Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said in a statement.

Parent and Swiss chocolatier Nestle SA is due to report quarterly results on Feb. 22.

Nestle India's rival Hindustan Unilever missed quarterly profit expectations, while Britannia Industries reported a fall in profit, both on account of subdued rural demand and elevated competition.

However, Marico reported better-than-expected profit on declining raw material costs.

Nestle also declared an interim dividend of 7 rupees per shares.