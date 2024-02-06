Sensex (    %)
                        
EIH Q3 results: Net profit up 54.6% to Rs 229.9 crore, income up 27.6%

The company's total expenses rose to Rs 456.01 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 415.99 crore a year ago

Total income increased to Rs 769.87 crore, registering a growth of 27.6 per cent from Rs 603.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

EIH Limited, the flagship company of luxury hotel chain The Oberoi Group, on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 229.94 crore in the third quarter ended December, up 54.6 per cent from Rs 151.08 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income increased to Rs 769.87 crore, registering a growth of 27.6 per cent from Rs 603.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, a regulatory filing showed.
The company's total expenses rose to Rs 456.01 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 415.99 crore a year ago.

