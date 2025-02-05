Business Standard

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3FY25 results: Revenue flat at Rs 1,922 crore

The company's third-quarter consolidated revenue was at Rs 1,922 crore ($220 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, little changed from a year earlier

Its profit before exceptional items and tax rose 2.8 per cent to Rs 214 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

India's Kansai Nerolac Paints posted subdued quarterly earnings on Wednesday but said demand should improve on the back of the federal budget's consumption-boosting proposals.

Indian paintmakers have been grappling with increased competition in the sector following Grasim Industries' entry early last year.  Moreover, shoppers have been cutting back on discretionary spending as they choose cheaper private labels, which have pushed companies to dole out discounts to woo them back.

Kansai Nerolac's outlook differs from that of its bigger rival Asian Paints, which forecasts weak short-term demand on continued weak consumption in urban areas.

"Demand in decorative (business) was impacted due... to lower spend on discretionary products," Kansai Nerolac Managing Director Anuj Jain said.

 

The company's third-quarter consolidated revenue was at Rs 1,922 crore ($220 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, little changed from a year earlier and narrowly missing analysts' average estimate, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax rose 2.8 per cent to Rs 214 crore, as automotive demand helped cushion the impact of soft consumer spending.

The company flagged a "better than market" automotive growth, which helped it offset weakness in the decorative paints business.

Kansai Nerolac also made a one-time gain of Rs 630 crore during the quarter, mainly proceeds from a land parcel sale.

MD Jain will step down from his role and will be replaced by Pravin Chaudhari from April 1, the company said.

Chaudhari is currently an executive officer at the company's Japanese parent Kansai Paint Co and has had a 5-year stint at 'Fevicol'-parent Pidilite Industries.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 results Nerolac

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

