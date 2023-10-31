L&T reports 44.6% rise in net profit, international business outshines

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 44.6 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended in September 2023 (Q2FY24), bolstered by higher revenues, an increase in treasury, and one-time income.

In its outlook for the current financial year, R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer and whole-time director of the company, said he expects the company to outperform the earlier stated guidance.

"In the near term, we remain cautiously optimistic, given recent geopolitical developments. However, we do expect sustained buoyancy in Services and the Indian Government's focus on capital expenditure to continue," said SN Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of the company.

For Q2FY24, L&T reported a net profit of Rs 3,223 crore, an increase of 44.6 per cent compared to the same period last year. Net sales for the company rose by 19.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 51,024 crore. International revenue amounted to Rs 21,898 crore, making up 43 per cent of the total quarterly revenue.

Sequentially, L&T reported a 29.3 per cent increase in net profit, also boosted by gains from the sale of a commercial property that is part of the Hyderabad Metro business. L&T's other income grew by 53.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,133 crore. Both the quarterly order inflow and the outstanding order book reached new record highs for the company.

The company outperformed market estimates. In a Bloomberg poll, 12 analysts had estimated a consolidated revenue of Rs 50,670 crore, and seven analysts had estimated an adjusted net income of Rs 2,725 crore.

As of September 2023, the company's outstanding order book stood at Rs 4.5 trillion. Order inflow for the past quarter was Rs 89,153 crore, up 72 per cent year-on-year, largely driven by orders from the Middle East. The company stated that two-thirds of the order wins in Q2FY24 were from international markets, with over 80 per cent coming from the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Addressing concerns over ongoing tensions at the Israel-Gaza border, Shankar Raman said, "Most of our orders are from Saudi Arabia, and they appear to have steered clear of entering any conflict so far," adding, "In our assessment, any derailment in their investment programme is unlikely. We will continue to keep our ears to the ground."

Also Read Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on Larsen & Toubro dips 4% on profit booking post March quarter results L&T Q1 preview: Buyback, special dividend and other things to know Adani-Total Gas profit up 20% to Rs 168 crore during Jul-Sep quarter Amara Raja Q2 profit up 13% to Rs 226 cr as demand offsets higher costs Mankind Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 21% to Rs 511 cr Mixed bag Q2 performance leaves analysts divided on AMC prospects Reliance Power's loss narrows to Rs 237 cr in Q2 due to higher revenues

In terms of new business ventures, L&T announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary to engage in fabless semiconductor chip design and product ownership. Shankar Raman said the company will focus solely on the design aspect of the semiconductor value chain and will target global markets, with a particular focus on the automotive sector.

L&T's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation) margins for the quarter remained weak at 11 per cent, a decrease from the 11.4 per cent reported a year ago. The company attributed this to the execution of orders, particularly in the infrastructure segment, won during the pandemic and the lower commodity price cycle. Shankar Raman added that margin improvement had begun in Q2FY24 and should recover in the coming quarters.

For the expected project pipeline over the next six to twelve months, the chief financial officer said the pipeline looks robust, with estimates ranging between Rs 8.5 trillion and Rs 9 trillion. Infrastructure and hydrocarbon are expected to be the major contributors. For Q2FY24 alone, the company's management stated that the hydrocarbon business reported an order inflow worth $5 billion, its highest ever.