Reliance Power's loss narrows to Rs 237 cr in Q2 due to higher revenues

Its consolidated net loss stood at Rs 340.26 crore in the year-ago period, as per the filing

power

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Reliance Power's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 237.76 crore in the September quarter due to higher revenues, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.
Its consolidated net loss stood at Rs 340.26 crore in the year-ago period, as per the filing.
Total income rose to Rs 2,130.83 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,945.14 crore last year.
Reliance Power, a part of the Reliance Group, is the country's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

