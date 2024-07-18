L&T Technology Q1 result: Revenue up 7% at Rs 2,462 cr, misses expectations

Indian engineering research and development services provider L&T Technology Services retained its full-year revenue growth forecast of 8 per cent-10 per cent but missed quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday due to prolonged weakness in its key US market.

The company's revenue grew about 7 per cent to Rs 2,462 crore ($294.4 million) for the three months ending June 30, missing analysts' expectations of Rs 2,531 crore, per LSEG data.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The United States is L&T Technology's largest market, constituting nearly 53 per cent of its revenue. The company's revenue from the North America market fell 1.4 per cent in the quarter.



Revenue in its Indian and European segments rose 12.2 per cent and 23.7 per cent, respectively.



The company won seven orders totalling $100 million in the June quarter, nearly flat from a year ago.



Indian technology exporters have grappled with sluggish demand through the last fiscal year as clients focused on cost cuts to counter higher interest rates. L&T Technology's revenue in financial year 2024 rose 9.4 per cent, its slowest full-year revenue growth since it fell in fiscal year 2021.



While the impact was felt across the sector, research and development firms such as L&T Technology, which counts aircraft engine suppliers and automobile makers as its clients, were less affected than IT services companies.



However, analysts believe the worst is over for the technology sector.



Companies in the sector, which earn a significant share of revenue from the United States, stand to benefit from increased client spending due to likely interest rate cuts in the world's biggest economy later this year, according to analysts.



Last week, L&T Technology's bigger peers Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech marginally beat revenue estimates.



While HCLTech projected growth, TCS said it is "too early" to predict sustained growth in future quarters.



Infosys, India's No.2 IT services exporter, raised its full-year growth forecast and beat its first-quarter revenue estimates earlier in the day.