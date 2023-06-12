close

Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business

According to IRDAI, this is the fourth registration granted by IRDAI in the last one year in the Life and Non-life segment

IANS Chennai
Life insurance

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Indian insurance regulator has granted certificate of registration to Go Digit Life Insurance Limited to commence life insurance business in the country.

With this the total number of life insurers have gone up to 26 in the country.



Go Digit Life is promoted by Oben Ventures LLP (promoted by Kamesh Goyal) and FAL Corporation (having Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited as its ultimate parent company).

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company has also executed definitive agreements with Axis Bank Limited and HDFC Bank Limited for the acquisition of 9.94 per cent each in the equity share capital of Go Digit Life Insurance (by way of a share subscription).

Go Digit Life also announced the appointment of Srinivasan Parthasarathy as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, subject to IRDAI approval.

Speaking about the approval to commence life insurance business, Parthasarathy said: "We are pleased to receive the license from the IRDAI to commence life insurance business. It marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring tech-enabled simplified life insurance products to the market."

--IANS

vj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IRDAI Life Insurance

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 12:50 PM IST



