close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

LTIMindtree Q2FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 1,162 cr YoY; revenue up 8%

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 9,048.6 crore, compared to Rs 8,388.9 crore YoY, registering a rise of 7.86 per cent

LTIMindtree

Photo: LTIMindtree

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The consolidated net profit of LTIMindtree for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) saw a fall of 2.24 per cent to Rs 1,162.3 crore, compared to Rs 1,189 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing. Sequentially, the net profit was up 0.86 per cent. In Q1FY24, the net profit of the company was Rs 1,152.3 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 8,905.4 crore, compared to Rs 8,227.8 crore year-on-year (y-o-y). This is a rise of 8.23 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was up 2.33 per cent. It stood at Rs 8,702.1 crore in Q1FY24.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 9,048.6 crore, compared to Rs 8,388.9 crore y-o-y, registering a rise of 7.86 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was up 2.43 per cent. It was Rs 8,833.7 crore in Q1FY24.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share.

In a press release, the company stated that it has more than 83,000 employees and over 700 clients. The company plans to have 40 per cent women in the workforce, and 15 per cent women in leadership by 2030. It stated that the company will become a 100 per cent waste recycling company by 2030.

LTIMindtree stock closed at Rs 5,172 on Wednesday.

Also Read

IT major LTIMindtree replaces HDFC on NSE's benchmark Nifty 50 index

LTIMindtree Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 4.12% to Rs 1,152 crore

TCS Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 8.7%; buyback worth Rs 17,000 cr announced

Not impacted by banking crisis, BFSI vertical still growing: LTIMindtree MD

LTIMindtree Q1 net profit up 4.1% to Rs 1,152 cr, tad below forecast

IIFL Finance Q2 result: Consolidated net profits up 32% YoY, income up 23%

Bajaj Auto Ltd Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises to Rs 2020 cr; revenue up 6%

Himadri Speciality Chemical reports 5.1% revenue decline in Q2FY24

Astral Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 82% YoY to Rs 131.7 cr

IndusInd Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 22% on robust growth in loans

Topics : LTIMindtree Q2 results Markets Companies BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon