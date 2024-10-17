LTIMindtree Q2FY25 results: Revenue increases 5.9% to Rs 9,433 cr

Business Standard
The company's consolidated revenue rose 5.9 per cent to Rs 9,433 crore ($1.12 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30

Revenue is marginally lower than analysts' average estimate of Rs 9,442 crore.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Indian IT services firm LTIMindtree missed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, hurt by weak tech spending.
 
The company's consolidated revenue rose 5.9 per cent to Rs 9,433 crore ($1.12 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30.
 

That was marginally lower than analysts' average estimate of Rs 9,442 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

