M&M Q3 results: PAT at Rs 2,658 cr on strong auto market share gains

Diversified conglomerate Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), with interests in automotive, real estate, information technology, hospitality, finance etc., posted a 34 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the consolidated net profit for the December quarter of the financial year 2023-24 to Rs 2,658 crore (excluding previous year gains on Susten and trucks impairment). Including these previous year gains, the profit after tax dips by 1 per cent. Consolidated revenues too have grown by 15 per cent to Rs 35,299 crore.

The company’s stock gained close to one per cent on BSE on Wednesday.

M&M said that the group delivered ‘solid’ operating performance across all businesses except Tech Mahindra. The automotive business continues to gain market share, and the farm market share has improved despite a decline in the industry.

Auto Q3FY24 volumes came in at 211,000 units, up 20 per cent, and the company achieved its highest ever utility vehicles volume of 119,000 units. It now has a revenue market share of 21 per cent, up 40 basis points, and has secured the number one position in the SUV space.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M said, “We had a strong quarter for both Auto and Farm businesses. We were number 1 in SUVs with Revenue Market Share of 21 per cent in Q3 while further improving our Auto Standalone PBIT margins.” He added: “We increased tractor market share by 80 basis points to 41.8 per cent in Q3 even as the Tractor industry contracted on the back of last year’s high base, weather vagaries and lower reservoir levels. Our E-3W business is maintaining its market leadership with Q3 market share of 54% and YTD market share of 59.5 per cent.”

The automotive business has open bookings of 226,000 (as of February 1), and average monthly bookings are around 50,000 units. Auto consolidated revenue came in at Rs 19,380 crore, up 26 per cent, while the auto business PAT was at Rs 1,201 crore, up 2.5-times (excluding last year’s trucks impairment).

The farm segment gained tractor market share by 80 basis points to 41.8 per cent – its highest third quarter market share since FY19. Farm machinery revenue was up 28 per cent to Rs 221 crore. Consolidated farm revenues came in flat at Rs 8,600 crore, and Q3 PAT was down 4 per cent to Rs 898 crore for the farm business.

In the services businesses, M&M Financial Services (MMFSL) PAT was down 12 per cent due to a writeback last year; Tech Mahindra revenue was down 5 per cent and PAT down 61 per cent during the quarter due to a muted demand cycle; Mahindra Lifespaces reported residential pre-sales of Rs 433 crore, and its PAT was up 51 per cent. Club Mahindra total income was up 8 per cent to Rs 363 crore; Mahindra Logistics revenue was up 5 per cent to Rs 1,397 crore.

Anish Shah, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, M&M said, “Our businesses have delivered a solid operating performance this quarter. Auto continues to gain market share and grew rapidly to double its profit. Farm has gained market share despite tough market conditions. In Services, MMFSL had its lowest ever GS3 and credit costs are trending as per guidance. TechM is working through challenging operating results but I feel good that the right actions are being taken to turnaround its performance. We continued the journey of unlocking value in our growth gems with the listing of India’s largest renewable InvIT and partnerships with marquee investors.”

Meanwhile, Manoj Bhat, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M said that they continue to meet their objectives of 18 per cent RoE and value creation from capital allocation actions.