Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ipca Labs Q3 results: Profit up 67% at Rs 180 cr, revenue at Rs 2,053 cr

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,053 crore from Rs 1,546 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing

pharma, medicine

Shares of the company were trading 0.86 per cent down at Rs 1,150.15 apiece on the BSE | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ipca Laboratories on Wednesday reported 67 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 180 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.
The drugmaker had reported a net profit of Rs 108 crore for October-December FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,053 crore from Rs 1,546 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company were trading 0.86 per cent down at Rs 1,150.15 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ipca Labs surges 7%, hits 52-week high on favourable report from USFDA

Ipca Laboratories acquires 19.29% stake in Unichem through open offer

Ind-Swift Labs to sell pharma ingredients ops to Synthimed Labs for $198 mn

Divi's stock may underperform on valuations, near term growth concerns

Jyothy Labs' Q2 profit up 59.1% at Rs 103.98 cr on strong revenue growth

Natco Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises over 3-fold to Rs 212.7 crore

Wockhardt Q3 results: Loss narrows to Rs 86 cr, revenue up marginally

Senco Gold Q3 results: Profit after tax increases 6% at Rs 109.32 crore

Tilaknagar Industries Q3 results: Profit declines 42% to Rs 43.8 cr

Oil India Q3 results: Profit falls 9.3%, hit by lower crude prices

Topics : Stock Market Ipca Labs Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon