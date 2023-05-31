close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mankind Pharma's profit after tax up 52% at Rs 294 cr in March quarter

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,053 crore from Rs 1,726 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma | Photo: Website

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mankind Pharma on Wednesday reported 52 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 294 crore for March quarter 2022-23, aided by robust sales.

The company had logged a PAT of Rs 193 crore in January-March 2021-22.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,053 crore from Rs 1,726 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

In 2022-23, the PAT declined 10 per cent to Rs 1,310 crore from Rs 1,453 crore in the previous year.

"The company maintained its strong growth trajectory during the year..our consumer healthcare business has maintained its double-digit growth with dominant brand leadership in its categories," Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said.

Earlier this month, the Income Tax Department conducted raids on the premises of the company over allegations of tax evasion.

Also Read

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 8% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Mankind Pharma shares bounce back 6% as co clarifies on I-T raid

EID Parry reports consolidated PAT at Rs 286.90 cr in March quarter

Jagran Prakashan net profit falls 55.8% at Rs 23.27 cr in March quarter

V-Guard net profit declines 41.14% to Rs 52.7 cr in March quarter

Uflex Q4 profit falls to Rs 83 lakh, revenue down 14% to Rs 3,320 cr

IMFA standalone net profit falls over 50% to Rs 63.65 cr in March quarter

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mankind Pharma Q4 Results company

First Published: May 31 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mankind Pharma's profit after tax up 52% at Rs 294 cr in March quarter

Mankind Pharma
1 min read

EID Parry reports consolidated PAT at Rs 286.90 cr in March quarter

sugar, export
2 min read

Himadri invests AUD 10.32 mn for stake in Australia battery tech firm

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
2 min read

Gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League goes into global expansion mode

Sai Srinivas, chief executive officer and co-founder of MPL. Photo: Peerzada Abrar
5 min read

ESOP payouts, buybacks plummet among Indian start-ups amid funding winter

Fintech, startups
4 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

Deloitte flags Adani Port transactions citing 'insufficient disclosures'

Gautam Adani
3 min read

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: Net profit after tax rises 12.8% to Rs 264 cr

Patanjali
2 min read

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon