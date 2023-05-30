close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Uflex Q4 profit falls to Rs 83 lakh, revenue down 14% to Rs 3,320 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 350.59 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Uflex said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Uflex Ltd's melamine-free acrylic coated BOPET film

Uflex Ltd's melamine-free acrylic coated BOPET film

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Packaging material manufacturer Uflex Ltd on Tuesday reported a 99.7 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 83 lakh for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to currency exchange losses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 350.59 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Uflex said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operation was down 14 per cent to Rs 3,320.18 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,861.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Uflex's total expenses were at Rs 3,306.15 crore, down 4.37 per cent in the last quarter of FY23, as against Rs 3,457.39 crore.

Its total income in the March quarter was at Rs 3,393.51 crore, down 14.15 per cent.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, Uflex's net profit fell 56.27 per cent to Rs 480.76 crore from Rs 1,099.43 crore in FY22.

Also Read

Uflex drops 4%, hits 52-wk low on report of Income-Tax raid at Noida office

Uflex down 25% in 1 wk on tax raid report, hits lowest level since May 2021

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

IMFA standalone net profit falls over 50% to Rs 63.65 cr in March quarter

APSEZ Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 2.63% to Rs 1,140.97 cr

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: Net profit after tax rises 12.8% to Rs 264 cr

NHPC Q4 results: 8% increase in profit after tax at Rs 3,834 crore

Suzlon posts Rs 320 cr net Q4 profit, total income falls to Rs 1,699 cr

"The profitability in FY23 was impacted by unprecedented currency devaluation in Egypt and currency exchange loss on account of the US dollar strength against the other world currencies," said Uflex Group CFO Rajesh Bhatia.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was up 11.58 per cent to Rs 14,457.92 crore in FY23.

Commenting on the result Uflex Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Chaturvedi said: "The packaging films industry witnessed new capacity additions at a time when demand was impacted, especially in the US and Europe, on account of global issues."

However, the worst seems to be over, and Uflex is witnessing an increase in both demand and prices globally.

"The European energy crisis also seems to be behind us, and gas prices have slumped," he said.

Uflex is India's largest multinational flexible packaging materials and solution company and a leading global player in Polymer Sciences. It has manufacturing facilities in India, UAE, Mexico, Egypt, USA, Poland, Russia, Nigeria, and Hungary.

Shares of Uflex Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 414.55 per scrip on BSE, down 0.53 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uflex Q4 Results company

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line

DMRC
2 min read

IMFA standalone net profit falls over 50% to Rs 63.65 cr in March quarter

Image
2 min read

Global IT firm Xebia inaugurates technology hub in Jaipur: Report

tech
1 min read

Kalpataru Projects International promoters divest 6% stake for Rs 468 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited
1 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

Most Popular

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: Net profit after tax rises 12.8% to Rs 264 cr

Patanjali
2 min read

Go First lessors' request to repossess planes on hold, not rejected: DGCA

Go First
2 min read

'Period of tremendous growth': Gopinathan recalls 6-yr at helm in TCS

Photo: PTI
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon