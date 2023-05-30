close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IMFA standalone net profit falls over 50% to Rs 63.65 cr in March quarter

The company's 1 lakh tonne per annum ferro chrome expansion project at Kalinganagar is on track, he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
IMFA, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA logo. (Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) on Tuesday posted over a 50 per cent fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 63.65 crore in the March 2023 quarter, dragged by lower revenues.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 142.63 crore during the January-March quarter of 2021-22, IMFA said in a statement.

The company's revenues also fell to Rs 636.90 crore from Rs 756.71 crore in the year-ago period.

IMFA Managing Director (MD) Subhrakant Panda said, "While commodity prices have cooled off from last year's exceptional levels leading to a decline in profitability, FY23 performance is still creditable. The slowdown globally represents a challenge for the ferrochrome industry but we remain confident about the current year's outlook, given the strength of our balance sheet and fully integrated business model".

The company's 1 lakh tonne per annum ferro chrome expansion project at Kalinganagar is on track, he added.

Headquartered in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), IMFA is India's leading fully integrated producer of value-added ferro chrome with a capacity of 2.84 lakh tonne per annum.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Odisha: Prohibitory orders in FACOR Vedanta plant after labour unrest

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here

APSEZ Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 2.63% to Rs 1,140.97 cr

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: Net profit after tax rises 12.8% to Rs 264 cr

NHPC Q4 results: 8% increase in profit after tax at Rs 3,834 crore

Suzlon posts Rs 320 cr net Q4 profit, total income falls to Rs 1,699 cr

Torrent Pharma reports Q4 net profit of Rs 287 crore, revenue up 16%

The company has manufacturing complexes in Therubali and Choudwar backed up by captive power generation of 204.55 MW (including 4.55 MW solar), and owns chrome ore mines in Sukinda and Mahagiri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys IMFA Q4 Results

First Published: May 30 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Kalpataru Projects International promoters divest 6% stake for Rs 468 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited
1 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

Provisioning on ICDs drags McLeod Russel to net loss of Rs 1,078.27 crore

tea producer McLeod Russel
4 min read

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

YES Bank brand makeover: Spending on advertising activities to surge 30%

YES Bank
2 min read

Most Popular

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Electric Two-wheelers
3 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: Net profit after tax rises 12.8% to Rs 264 cr

Patanjali
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon