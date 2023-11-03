close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

MPCB asks Tata Power to halve particulate matter emissions at plant

Mumbai is witnessing very high air pollution despite its inherent advantage of being a coastal city

Tata Power

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Power on Friday said the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has requested it to halve the particulate matter emissions from its generating unit here to help curb pollution.
"MPCB has asked Tata Power to explore the feasibility of reducing the particulate matter from the stack from the present permissible 100 Mg/Nm3 to a more benign 50 Mg/Nm3," a spokesperson for the power utility said.
Tata Power said Thursday's news reports about it being asked to halve production to help reduce pollution are "factually incorrect".
Mumbai is witnessing very high air pollution despite its inherent advantage of being a coastal city.
Experts have blamed the infrastructure and construction building activity and poor enforcement of regulations designed to curb pollution for the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

NGT issues notice to Punjab CS, CPCB on pollution caused by stubble burning

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Hazy Friday morning in Delhi, AQI dips to 'severe' in various parts of city

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

DPCC chairman stopped study to ascertain pollution sources in Delhi: Rai

India Grid Q2 net profit falls 69% to Rs 39 cr, total income up Rs 720 cr

Shipping Corporation Q2 results: Net profit declines 42.53% to Rs 65.7 cr

JSW Infrastructure Q2 results: Consolidated profit rises 85% to Rs 256 cr

Unity Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 155% to Rs 138 cr

Gati records Rs 3.7 cr loss in July-Sep quarter, net income at Rs 445.37 cr

Topics : Tata Power Adani Power Tata Power air pollution in India

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon