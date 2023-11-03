Gati records Rs 3.7 cr loss in July-Sep quarter, net income at Rs 445.37 cr

Logistics company Gati Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2023.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 7.65 crore in the year-ago period, Gati Ltd said in a filing to BSE.
Consolidated income stood at Rs 445.37 crore in July-September period, which was higher from Rs 442.60 crore recorded a year ago.
The company is engaged in the business of express logistics through its flagship subsidiary 'Gati Express & Supply Chain Pvt Ltd' (formerly known as Gati Kintetsu Express Private Limited) and fuel stations.
