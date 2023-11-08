Burger King India posts narrower Q2 loss at Rs 46.03 cr on store expansion

Restaurant Brands Asia, the franchisee of Burger King India, reported a narrower quarterly loss on Wednesday as it added more outlets in the country and expanded its menu.

Consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 46.03 crore ($5.5 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, from a loss of Rs 49.95 crore a year earlier.

Burger King India expanded its menu during the quarter to include more chicken items and also offered promotions on certain meals, helping increase footfall at its restaurants and accrue higher average bill values, analysts said.

Restaurant Brands, which added 10 Burger King outlets during the period, also benefitted from more people visiting malls, where it has a bigger presence than other fast food chains, they added.

Its revenue from operations rose 16% to Rs 625 crore.

Even so, same-store sales growth, a barometer of customer retention, at Indian Burger King restaurants slowed to 3.5% from 27% a year earlier.

The company's expenses rose 15%, led by an over 20% spike in the cost of ingredients.

Several fast food chains, including Burger King, removed ingredients such as tomatoes and cheese from their menus to cut back spending during the quarter.

Rival fast food chain operators such as KFC operator Devyani International, Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods India, McDonald's operator Westlife Foodworld, and Domino's India franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks all reported a decline in quarterly profit.

Shares of Restaurant Brands fell as much as 2.1% after the results, before reversing course to rise as much as 3.3%.

They have risen 6.5% so far this year. Devyani and Westlife have each risen 2% and 3% this year, while Sapphire and Jubilant have fallen 4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Also Read Burger King likely to sign deal with Coca-Cola; may end tie-up with Pepsi Gen Atlantic, Advent Int soon to acquire Everstone's Burger King stake McDonalds, Burger King, Jumboking are top burger brands in country: Report Burger King's India operator posts bigger loss as costs of essentials rise Burger King's India operator posts wider Q1 loss on back of higher costs Tata Power Q2FY24 PAT up 6.9% to Rs 876 crore on back of higher revenue Birla Corporation posts Rs 58.37 cr net profit in Q2 on ops ramp-up SKF India Q2 results: Net profit declines 42.5% to Rs 90.22 crore Landmark Cars posts about 21% rise in Sep qtr profit on lower costs Patanjali Foods Q2 results: 126% jump in net profit, revenue drops 8%