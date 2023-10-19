Nestle India Q3 results: Net profit surges 37% as key brands perform well

FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday reported a 37.28 per cent year-on-year surge in net profits to Rs 908.08 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on the back of consistent performance of all major brands.

The maker of KitKat chocolate and Nescafe coffee, which follows the January-December financial year, surpassed Bloomberg’s net profit estimates of Rs 785.3 crore.

The company’s net sales rose 9.4 per cent to Rs 5,009.5 crore from Rs 4,577.4 crore in the same period last year. This is the first time when the company has crossed the Rs 5,000 mark in net sales in a quarter. The maker of Maggi noodles’ PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) was up 31.9 per cent in the quarter ended September to Rs 1,364.6 crore. Compared to the April-June quarter, it was up 26.4 per cent.

“We crossed Rs 5,000 crore turnover, which has been our first in any quarter in the history of the company and a landmark for us,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, said in the results release.

An increasing proclivity towards adoption of brands in small towns and large villages has propelled the company’s growth.

“Our RURBAN (rural + urban) strategy remained focussed on deepening our reach in under penetrated small towns and large villages. We continue to widen and customise our RURBAN portfolio by introducing products, which cater to specific local requirements,” he said.

The company’s domestic sales for the quarter increased by 10.3 per cent to Rs 4,823.72 crore. “Domestic sales grew double digit, on account of mix, volume and price. Key brands continued to perform well, led by KitKat, Nescafe Classic, Nescafe Sunrise, supported by Munch and Milkmaid,” said Narayanan.

The company’s e-commerce channel contributed to 6.1 per cent of the quarterly sales, while the out-of-home business registered strong double-digit volume led growth.

In its commodity outlook, the company said that uneven rain and rain deficit is expected to impact the production of maize, sugar, oilseeds and spices, which may have an adverse impact on pricing.

“Coffee continues to be volatile because of the global supply deficit. The weather during the harvest of the Indian Robusta crop may impact production. Upcoming winter weather may impact wheat production. Healthy milk flush is expected in winter, which is expected to keep prices stable, ” it said.

The company’s board, meanwhile, approved a stock split of 1:10. The board of directors also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 140 per share for 2023, amounting to Rs 1,349.82 crore, which will be paid on and from November 16, 2023.