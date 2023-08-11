NMDC's consolidated net profit grows 13% to Rs 1,661 cr in June quarter

Iron ore company NMDC on Friday posted a 13 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,661.04 crore in the April-June quarter, boosted by higher income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,471.24 crore in the April-June period of the 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income surged to Rs 5,688.87 crore from Rs 4,913.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses also grew to Rs 3,476.55 crore as compared to Rs 2,968.94 crore a year ago.
Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)