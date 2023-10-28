NTPC Q2 results: Net profit surges 38% at Rs 4,726 cr on higher revenues

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday posted over 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,726.40 crore for September quarter 2023-24 mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 3,417.67 crore, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 45,384.64 crore in the quarter from Rs 44,681.50 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board in its meeting held on Saturday also approved the first interim dividend of this fiscal at the rate of 22.5 per cent (Rs 2.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The date of payment/dispatch of dividend shall be November 23, 2023.

The average tariff of the company was Rs 4.61 per unit during April - September this fiscal year compared to Rs 4.77 per unit in the same period a year ago.

Gross electricity generation of NTPC increased to 90.30 billion units (BU) during the second quarter from 85.48 BU in the same period a year ago.

Coal output increased to 5.59 MMT in the quarter from 4.32 MMT a year ago. Production also increased during April-September this fiscal year to 11.83 MMT from 8.40 MMT a year ago.

Plant load factor or capacity utilisation of coal-based thermal power plants improved to 75.83 per cent in the quarter from 74.08 per cent a year ago.

Domestic coal supply improved to 54.16 MMT in the second quarter from 48.72 MMT.

Gas consumption improved to 4.53 MMSCMD from 0.66 MMSCMD.

Imported coal supply stood at 1.25 MMT in the quarter as against 5.5 MMT a year ago.

NTPC's installed power generation capacity stood at 73,824 MW as on September 30, 2023.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations Coal India embarks on overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets FinMin approves Maharatna status for Oil India, ONGC Videsh gets Navratna NTPC Renewable Energy wins bid for 80 MW solar project in Khandwa AU Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 17% to Rs 402 crore Pfizer Q2 results: Net profit declines 52% at Rs 149 cr, revenue slips 9.8% Piramal Pharma clocks 11% revenue growth in quarter ending September Oberoi Realty Q2 profit up 43% to Rs 457 crore in on higher revenue Union Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit jumps 90% to Rs 3,511 crore