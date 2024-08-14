Black Box Q1 result: Net profit up 55% at Rs 37 cr on improved deal margins

Business Standard
Revenue from operations declined by 9 per cent, falling to Rs 1,423 crore compared to Rs 1,571 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

The IT solution provider's order book stood at $475 million as of June 30, 2024 | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Black Box, a digital infrastructure firm, posted a 55 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 37 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 24 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, according to a BSE announcement.

Revenue from operations declined by 9 per cent, falling to Rs 1,423 crore compared to Rs 1,571 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The IT solution provider's order book stood at $475 million as of June 30, 2024.

Ebitda margins were 8.1 per cent for the quarter, compared to 5.7 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year.

“The growth in topline was affected due to delays in decision-making, leading to delayed project execution, coupled with muted demand for our product business from some federal partners during the quarter," said Deepak Kumar Bansal, executive director and global chief financial officer, Black Box.

Key deal wins in the data centre, digital workplace, and other segments contributed to this quarter's performance.

The company secured Rs 410 crore in funding to accelerate growth in key focus areas and drive expansion in the digital infrastructure sector.

The largest deal wins in Q1FY25 include a data centre build for an American multinational corporation worth $9.3 million, a digital workplace for a cruise line worth $5 million, and connected building solutions for an American airport worth $3.1 million.

"As we move into FY25, our focus will remain on capitalising on our strong pipeline and robust order book," said Sanjeev Verma, whole-time director, Black Box.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

