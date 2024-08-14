OYO Q1 result: Firm posts 1st-ever profit of Rs 229 cr, eyes expansion

Oyo's earnings per share (EPS) stood at approximately Rs 0.36 in FY24, up from a loss per share of Rs 1.93 reported in FY23 | File image

Hospitality major Oyo on Wednesday reported its first-ever profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 229 crore for the full financial year 2023-24 (FY24), according to the company's annual report.

This comes on the back of eight consecutive quarters of positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda). The company's adjusted Ebitda grew by 215 per cent to Rs 877 crore during the year, up from Rs 277 crore in FY23. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“One big learning for me over the years is to under-promise and over-deliver. Our audited results are published post-adoption by the board. The effort of OYOpreneurs has delivered Rs 229 crore in net profit, exceeding my earlier estimate of Rs 100 crore… Lots of improvements left to do. Proud of what we are building together,” said CEO Ritesh Agarwal in a post on social media platform X.

Oyo's earnings per share (EPS) stood at approximately Rs 0.36 in FY24, up from a loss per share of Rs 1.93 reported in FY23.

The company’s total costs decreased by about 13 per cent to Rs 4,500 crore in FY24 from Rs 5,207 crore in the previous year. This was attributed to a leaner cost structure, “by reducing general and administrative expenses and optimising marketing spend while maintaining topline growth,” the company’s annual report said.

Oyo added several hotels in FY24, driven by sound business performance, increased demand, and improved market sentiment. As a result, its inventory grew from 12,938 as of FY23 (EoY) to 18,103 as of FY24 (EoY).

“The new additions will require time to achieve full revenue potential, with financial returns expected to become evident going forward. Hence, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations remained stable at Rs 5,388 crore compared to Rs 5,463 crore during the financial year 2022-23,” the report stated.

This comes days after Agarwal invested Rs 830 crore in the company through his wholly owned entity, Patient Capital, bringing Oyo’s total funding for the latest round to Rs 1,457 crore at a $2.4 billion valuation. As a result, the CEO’s stake in the company rose from 29.97 per cent to 32.57 per cent.

Beyond its India business, Oyo has seen growth across Europe, the US, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. "Europe, being the largest market for vacation rentals, presents a significant opportunity for Oyo's homes business, OVH,” the company said.

The company is, therefore, issuing 79,284,312 "Series G Fully and Compulsory Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares" for the acquisition of K&J Consulting, which operates the premium rental homes company Checkmyguest group from Paris, France.

“Checkmyguest has a dense presence in Paris, for instance, which is one of the most visited cities in the world. Oyo gets to acquire premium homes inventory primarily through a share swap over a period of time, in addition to some cash outgo for the acquisition, which gets quickly offset since it's a cash-generating business,” said an Oyo spokesperson.

In addition, Checkmyguest’s two affiliated companies—Studio Prestige, a Paris-based luxury apartments rental service, and Helpmyguest, a property design and renovation company, which are part of the deal—will provide the ability to upgrade or transform home interiors for “a more premium appeal.”