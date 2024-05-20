Business Standard
Power Mech Projects Q4 results: Net profit rises 13% to Rs 84 crore

It had clocked Rs 74.57 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects Ltd is into the power and infrastructure sectors. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Power Mech Projects Ltd on Monday reported a 13 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.41 crore for the March quarter on account of higher income.
It had clocked Rs 74.57 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange.
The company's total income rose to Rs 1,311.86 crore, from Rs 1,183.20 crore in January-March FY23.
During the period under review, its expenses stood at Rs 1,189.69 crore, as against Rs 1,070.49 crore a year ago.
The board of the company also approved a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY24.
Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects Ltd is into the power and infrastructure sectors.

First Published: May 20 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

