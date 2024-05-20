Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BEL Q4 result: Net profit rises 30% to Rs 1,797 cr, revenue from ops up 32%

The BEL board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.80 per share for FY24 subject to approval by shareholders

Bharat Electronics

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Monday announced a jump of almost 30 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,797.11 crore for the quarter ending March 31 of the financial year 2023-2024 (Q4FY24). The state-owned company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,382.02 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY23).

The compnay reported an increase of 32 per cent in revenue from operations to Rs 8,564.08 crore in Q4FY24 from Rs 6,479.12 crore in the same quarter of FY23, according to the regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the filing, BEL's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.80 per share for FY24 which will be subject to approval by the shareholders.

During the full FY24, the company reported profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,984.52 cr, with a growth of 33.5 per cent over the PAT of Rs 2,984.42 cr recorded during the FY23.


Topics : Bharat Electronics Q4 Results BEL BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock market holidayIMD Weather ForecastLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPM NetanyahuMotilal Oswal HiringEbrahim Raisi DeathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon