Business Standard
Home / World News / Japan's Panasonic energy unit finalises prep for 4680 EV battery production

Japan's Panasonic energy unit finalises prep for 4680 EV battery production

The bigger 4680 cells will allow automakers to extend the driving range of electric vehicles and use fewer cells to achieve the same battery pack capacity, Panasonic Energy said in a statement

Godi India

The company had previously said it planned to start production of the 4680 cells in the first half of the current business year that started in April (Representational picture)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The energy unit of Japan's Panasonic Holdings has finalised preparations for the mass-production of its 4680 electric-vehicle batteries, the company said on Monday, as it seeks to start supplying the cell to automakers.
 
Panasonic Energy's renovated plant in the western prefecture of Wakayama will serve as the main factory for producing the cells, which the Tesla supplier says have five times the capacity of its smaller 2170 cylindrical batteries.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The bigger 4680 cells will allow automakers to extend the driving range of electric vehicles and use fewer cells to achieve the same battery pack capacity, Panasonic Energy said in a statement.
 
 
The company held a ceremony to mark the completion of preparations to start mass-producing the batteries and showed an inspection line where trays stacked with the silver-coloured cells could be seen running through.
 
The company has sent samples of the 4680 batteries to some of its automakers to which it is already a supplier and intends to kick off production of the new cells after getting the green light from them, a Panasonic spokesperson said.
 
The company had previously said it planned to start production of the 4680 cells in the first half of the current business year that started in April.
 
The Wakayama plant is expected to employ roughly 400 staff in the development and production of the new batteries by March 2025, and serve as a site for trying out processes that it could implement at other battery factories around the world, the company said.

More From This Section

Japan flag, Japan

Japan's new PM likely to pledge more spending to support economy, growth

Dominos

Australia's Domino's served with class action on 'misleading' Japan mkt

7/11, Seven eleven

Couche-Tard asks Seven & i for talks as it rejects $38.5 bn offer

US Senate

US Congress takes up series of bills targeting China, from drones to drugs

Taliban, Afghanistan

8 Afghan Taliban soldiers killed in border clash with Pak forces, 16 hurt


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Panasonic sets up R&amp;D units with TCS, Tata Elxsi

Panasonic Energy India Q1 results: Net profit grows to Rs 4.14 cr

ACs, Air Conditioners

AC sales may touch new record of 14 mn units by end of 2024: CEAMA

lithium battery lithium ion

Panasonic to form JV with IOCL to make cylindrical lithium-ion batteries

Panasonic eyes Rs 1,200 cr in revenue from India in 2018

Panasonic to sell entire stake in autos biz to Apollo Global Management

Supreme Court, SC

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: Supreme Court directs CBI to submit fresh status report on probe

Topics : Panasonic Electric Vehicles Automakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon