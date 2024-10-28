Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Paramount Cables Q2 results: PAT rises 4% to Rs 20 cr on higher income

Paramount Cables Q2 results: PAT rises 4% to Rs 20 cr on higher income

It had posted Rs 19.48 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the July-September quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing

Q2 earnings, Q2

Paramount Cables manufactures multi-core cables, low and high-voltage cables, and extra-high-voltage cables.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Industrial wire maker Paramount Cables has reported a 4 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 20.33 crore during the quarter ended September on account of higher income.

It had posted Rs 19.48 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the July-September quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the second quarter, the company's total income also rose to Rs 358.17 crore from Rs 254.32 crore a year ago, a 40 per cent rise.

Paramount Cables manufactures multi-core cables, low and high-voltage cables, and extra-high-voltage cables for industrial applications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Flipkart

Flipkart marketplace arm revenue grows 21%, losses reduce by 41% in FY24

LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance Q2 FY25 results: Net profit up 12% to Rs 1,328 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 303 cr

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra Q2 results: Net profit jumps 46% to Rs 371 cr, beats estimates

Q2

Kalpataru Projects Int'l Q2 results: Net profit grows 40% to Rs 125.5 crore

Topics : Q2 results Cable industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon