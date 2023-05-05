Paytm Q4 results: Revenue rises 51% to Rs 2,334 crore; GMV up 40%

Leading payments and financial services company Paytm, on Friday, posted revenue of Rs 2,334 crore for the March quarter. This is a 51% rise from Rs 7,991 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s EBITDA before ESOP costs at Rs 234 crore and UPI incentive receives for the full year at Rs 182 crore, Rs 49 crore for the March quarter.
The payments and financial services company’s contribution profit improves to 49% to Rs 3,900 crore in FY23, and contribution margin stands at 55% in Q4 FY 2023.
The company’s net payment margin expands 158% YoY to Rs 687 crore in Q4.
Paytm’s net payments margin grows 2.9X to Rs 1,970 crore in FY23 and monthly transacting users for Q4 surges 27% YoY to 9 crore.
Paytm’s total value of loans disbursal stands at Rs 12,554 crore, growth of 253% YoY and gross merchandise value up 40% YoY at Rs 3.62 trillion in Q4 FY 2023.
Also Read
Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect
Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'
Paytm has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap since its issue
Risk-reward favourable for Paytm; may rise more than 100% in 1 yr: Analysts
China's Alibaba Group sells its entire remaining 3.4% stake in Paytm
Technologies' profit rises to Rs 196 crore, revenue up 13% in FY23
Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 58% to Rs 190 crore
Sundaram Fasteners registers Rs 5,000 crore consolidated revenue in FY23
Britannia Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 47% on strong demand
Federal Bank Q4 profit up 67% at Rs 903 cr; posts highest operating profit
Merchant subscriptions for payment devices stand at 68 lakh and commerce & cloud revenue grows by 38% Rs 1,520 crore in FY 2023.