Paytm Q4 results: Revenue rises 51% to Rs 2,334 crore; GMV up 40%

The company’s EBITDA before ESOP costs at Rs 234 crore and UPI incentive receives for the full year at Rs 182 crore, Rs 49 crore for the March quarter.

Leading payments and financial services company Paytm, on Friday, posted revenue of Rs 2,334 crore for the March quarter. This is a 51% rise from Rs 7,991 crore a year ago, the company statement said.