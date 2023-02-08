JUST IN
Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Following the upgrade, shares of Paytm surged 9.5 per cent to an intra-day high Rs 645 per share on the BSE on Wednesday. This was the stock's highest level since October 18, 2022

Topics
Paytm | Buzzing stocks | Markets

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Paytm
One97 Communications, parent firm of Paytm, narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 392 crore in Q3FY23

Paytm's surprise profitability at the operational level, in October-December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2022-23 (FY23), has left brokerages enthused about the fintech giant's growth pospects.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 11:43 IST

