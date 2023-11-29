PayU's PSP revenue up at $211 mn in H1FY24 on growth in existing merchants

Prosus-backed fintech firm PayU’s payment services provider (PSP) revenue rose 15 per cent to $211 million in the first half of financial year 2024 (H1FY24) on the back of growth in existing merchants, Wibmo, and its omnichannel business, the technology investor said on Wednesday.

Its trading loss margin stood at 3 per cent compared to 1 per cent in the first half of the previous year.

The company’s local lending arm, PayU Finance, recorded a 31 per cent growth in revenue amounting to $43 million during the same period. The size of the company’s loan book expanded 66 per cent to $338 million at the end of H1FY24. During the same time, it disbursed $362 million in credit.

The company added that India was one of its largest markets in the PSP business, contributing a share of around 48 per cent of its revenues.

In August this year, PayU inked a deal to sell its Global Payments Organisations (GPO) business, excluding Turkey and Red Dot Payments, to a fintech-as-a-service provider, Rapyd, for $610 million.

“After the sale, which is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2024, the core PSP business will constitute PayU India, Iyzico in Turkey, and Red Dot Payments in South-East Asia,” Prosus said in its financial statement.

Prosus’ core PSP revenue comprises payments operations in India, GPO (Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America), Iyzico (Turkey), and Red Dot Payments (South-East Asia). GPO also includes Iyzico and Red Dot Payments.

For Prosus, its payments and fintech segment revenue has increased 21 per cent to $497 million. The company said this is driven by its India payments and credit and its Turkey business.

The company added that its consolidated trading loss narrowed by $62 million in local currency to $22 million.

“This is due to improved profitability in GPO, Turkey, and savings from the closure of India’s LazyCard business,” it said.