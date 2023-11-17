Sensex (-0.28%)
Recycling firm Integra Essentia net profit grows to Rs 7.5 cr in Q2

The company's total revenue rose to Rs 74.75 crore over Rs 59.40 crore in the year-ago quarter

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Recycling company Integra Essentia has reported a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore for the September quarter, aided by higher income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The company's total revenue rose to Rs 74.75 crore over Rs 59.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its expenses were at Rs 64.96 crore as against Rs 57.30 crore a year ago.
Integra Essentia is into steel and renewable energy business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q2 results recycling

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

