Power Grid Corporation Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 4,320 crore

The company's total income in the quarter under review increased to Rs 12,557.44 crore from Rs 11,067.94 crore a year ago

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation, on Friday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,320 crore for the March quarter. This is 3.9 per cent rise from Rs 4,156 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company's board, in its meeting held on Friday, has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.75 per share for the financial year 2022-23. This final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and the second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2022-23.

The company’s the total income in the quarter under review increased to Rs 12,557.44 crore from Rs 11,067.94 crore a year ago.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “In the financial year 2022-23, the consolidated net profit declined to Rs 15,417.12 crore from Rs 16,824.07 crore in FY22. The total income rose to Rs 46,605.64 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 42,697.90 crore in 2021-22.”

In a BSE filing, the company said, “the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.75/- per share (i.e. @ 47.5% on the paid up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2022-23 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.”
“The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. This final dividend is in addition to the 1st Interim Dividend of Rs 5/- per share i.e. @ 50% on the paid up equity share capital paid on 30th November, 2022 and 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs 5/- per share (i.e. @ 50% on the paid up equity share capital) paid on 24th February, 2023 for the Financial Year 2022-23,” the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)  

Topics : Power Grid Corporation of India Q4 Results

First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

