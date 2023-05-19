

The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 16.37 per cent to Rs 1,862 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 1,600 crore in the year-ago period. JK Lakshmi Cement, on Friday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 110 crore for the March quarter. This is 40.21 per cent fall from Rs 184 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



The company has become 'Net Debt Free Company' as of 31st March 2023. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “the board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 3.75,- per equity share of Rs 5 each (75%) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2023. The said dividend, if declared by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/ dispatched within three to four weeks of the said Meeting.”



"Despite unabated increase in the fuel cost, the company has been able to record satisfactory performance by improving its various Efficiency parameters, better Product Mix & Geo Mix & focusing on several Green Initiatives," said Vinita Singhania, Vice Chairman & Managing Director (VC&MD) of the Company. “The standalone net sales increased by 20 per cent in FY23. The standalone sales volume increased by 7 per cent in FY23. The company proposes to issue green bonds of Rs 200 crore to fund green projects,” the company said in BSE filing.