Muthoot Finance misses Q4 profit view amid weak macroeconomic environment

The gold loan industry has continued to benefit from a surge in the metal's prices amid an increase in safe-haven investment in gold due to market volatility

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance

Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Muthoot Finance Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as demand for loans dropped amid weak macroeconomic environment.
The gold financing company reported a profit of Rs 903 crore ($110.42 million) for the three months ended March 31, down from Rs 960 crore a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of Rs 946 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The gold loan industry has continued to benefit from a surge in the metal's prices amid an increase in safe-haven investment in gold due to market volatility.

Goal loan industry as a whole has seen a surge in their cost of funds amid rising interest rates, driving potential borrowers away. The macroeconomic environment has driven the interest rates on loans higher during the quarter.
Additionally, the company was hurt by an expense of Rs 75.29 crore during the quarter, taking its total expenses up about 19%.

Revenue from services and service charges dropped 28% and 12%, respectively.
Muthoot's interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 5.8% to Rs 2,794 crore in the quarter.

Topics : Muthoot Finance gold loan Q4 Results

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

