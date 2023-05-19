Muthoot Finance misses Q4 profit view amid weak macroeconomic environment



The gold financing company reported a profit of Rs 903 crore ($110.42 million) for the three months ended March 31, down from Rs 960 crore a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing. Muthoot Finance Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as demand for loans dropped amid weak macroeconomic environment.



The gold loan industry has continued to benefit from a surge in the metal's prices amid an increase in safe-haven investment in gold due to market volatility. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of Rs 946 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.



Additionally, the company was hurt by an expense of Rs 75.29 crore during the quarter, taking its total expenses up about 19%. Goal loan industry as a whole has seen a surge in their cost of funds amid rising interest rates, driving potential borrowers away. The macroeconomic environment has driven the interest rates on loans higher during the quarter.

