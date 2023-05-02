close

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece

The company's revenue from operations rose 12.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,197.31 crore in the quarter ended March 31

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 3:09 PM IST
The consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Adani Total Gas jumped 20.7 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, to Rs 97.91 crore from Rs 81.09 crore in the same quarter in 2022. Compared to the quarter ending December 31, 2022, the net profit has fallen 34.8 per cent.
The company announced a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share.

The company's revenue from operations rose 12.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,197.31 crore in the quarter ended March 31 from Rs 1,065.48 crore last year.
In FY23, the company's PAT rose 7.28 per cent to Rs 546.49 crore from Rs 509.4 crore, the company's results showed.

Topics : Adani Gas Q4 Results

First Published: May 02 2023 | 3:09 PM IST

