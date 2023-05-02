close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Adani Green Energy reports EBITDA in FY23 of Rs 5,538 cr up by 57% YoY

The sale of energy has increased by 58 per cent YoY to 14,880 mn units in FY23

IANS New Delhi
Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani Group announced financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023.

The sale of energy has increased by 58 per cent YoY to 14,880 mn units in FY23 primarily backed by strong capacity addition, analytics driven O&M enabling high plant availability and deployment of latest renewable technologies.

AGEL has added a massive 2,676 MW renewable capacity to its operational fleet in FY23, which includes 2,140 MW solar-wind hybrid plants in Rajasthan, 325 MW wind power plant in Madhya Pradesh and 212 MW solar power plants in Rajasthan.

AGEL has signed PPAs for 450 MW wind projects and 650 MW solar projects with SECI in FY23 further strengthening the firm project pipeline. The solar portfolio CUF has improved by 90 bps YoY to 24.7 per cent in FY23 with integration of high-quality SB Energy portfolio having a CUF of 26.6 per cent in FY23, consistent high plant availability, improved grid availability and improved solar irradiation.

For the wind portfolio, the sale of energy has increased significantly backed by strong capacity addition, though, the wind CUF has reduced primarily due to one-off disruption in transmission line (force majeure) for the 150 MW plant at Gujarat, which is now fully restored.

The newly operationalized solar-wind hybrid portfolio of 2,140 MW deploys latest technologies like bifacial PV modules and horizontal single-axis tracking (HSAT) technology to capture maximum energy from the sun as well as technologically advanced wind turbine generators leading to a high hybrid CUF of 35.5 per cent.

Also Read

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No 30 among the top rich

Sustainalytics downgrades three Adani companies' governance scores

Adani Group firms pledge shares for lenders of AEL: SBICAP Trustee

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

Pepsi bottler Varun Beverages posts Q1 profit jump; announces stock split

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Adani Green Energy net profit surges 142% to Rs 1,365 crore in Q4

Improving profitability, lower debt to give strength to UltraTech Cement

Indifi Tech's assets under management double to Rs 1,500 crore in FY23

"Our business model has demonstrated remarkable resilience as evidenced by our strong financial performance," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. "We are leaders in the green energy space and have consistently set new industry standards in efficiency, performance and capacity development. We are expediting the transition to sustainable energy and playing a pivotal role in fulfilling India's obligations to a greener future."

"We have added massive greenfield capacity of 2,676 MW renewable assets this year. This feat is attributed to the relentless efforts of our teams," said Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd.

"AGEL's operational capacity has grown at a CAGR of 33 per cent over the last five years, outpacing overall renewable capacity growth at 15 per cent CAGR in India in the same period. De-risked project development, analytics driven O&M, disciplined capital management and a strong governance framework continue to be the backbone of our sustained growth. We are proud that we have been able to lead the way towards large scale renewable adoption in India helping the country move closer to its Sustainable Development Goals."

--IANS

san/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Green Energy EBITDA

First Published: May 02 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Zypp Electric plans to deploy 10,000 e-scooters in Bengaluru under 2 months

Zypp Electric raises $25 million in Series B funding round led by Gogoro
2 min read

Pepsi bottler Varun Beverages posts Q1 profit jump; announces stock split

PEPSI, VARUN BEVERAGE
2 min read

EV financing platform Ohm raises Rs 3 cr in funding led by Antler India

Ohm Mobility
2 min read

NMDC in talks with Australia's Hancock for lithium mining: Report

NMDC in talks with Australia's Hancock for lithium mining: Report
1 min read

Carlyle, Premji Invest eye stake in auto loan firm TVS Credit: Report

Carlyle
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read

Brookfield buys 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises' 4 commercial properties

Brookfield India
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon