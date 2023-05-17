close

SKF India's Q4 consolidated profit after tax rises 12% to Rs 122 cr

Auto parts maker SKF India on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 122.93 crore in the March 2023 quarter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Auto parts maker SKF India on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 122.93 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

The Pune-based company had posted a profit of Rs 109.48 crore in Q4 of FY22, as per a statement.

The revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY23 grew 5 per cent to Rs 1,094.70 crore from Rs 1,039 crore in the year-ago period, SKF India said.

"We were successful in delivering higher price increases in the last quarter, helping us offset inflationary pressure. Stable manufacturing costs and a normalising supply chain, combined with our strong portfolio management capabilities, along with a disciplined cost approach have helped us improve profitability and cash flow," said Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director at SKF India.

He also noted that despite a challenging operating environment, demand remains strong for the company's products across businesses.

"With supply chain pressures gradually improving, we will further continue to sharpen our cash flow momentum, while maintaining our focus on operational improvements and productivity enhancements to sustain through this dynamic period," Bhatnagar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SKF India Q4 Results

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

